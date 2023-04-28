Abbott promotes school choice bill in latest Valley visit

Governor Greg Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday to rally for Senate Bill 8.

If approved by the State Legislature, parents could get up to $8,000 per student each year; money that could go toward private school tuition.

While the governor and supporters of the bill call it parent's choice, critics of the proposal say it could hurt the public system.

"We need to get back to the fundamentals, and we need to understand that schools are for education, not indoctrination," Abbott said. "Many of our children are being taught things that parents do not want them taught."

From issues like books deemed inappropriate by the state being in allowed in school libraries to Critical Race Theory.

"We were inspired by the founding of our country," Abbott aid. "We collectively, as Texas, have an obligation to ensure we educate our children why and how the us became the greatest country in the history of the world. We will not use your taxpayer dollars to teach our students to hate the United States of America."

Even though more than 200 people attended Abbott's event, there were protesters outside chanting 'no school vouchers'.

"He's taking more money away from public schools, which are already strapped for funds," President of the McAllen Federation of Teachers Sylvia Tanguma said.

Critics of the bill say giving parents taxpayer money to help pay for their child's private school education could mean fewer students in public schools. Because public schools get state and federal funding based on student attendance, critics say public schools would be at risk of losing money they need.

"We need to fix our schools. Make sure our schools are safe for our students, safe for our teachers and then also our teachers need better pay and better resources," Candidate for McAllen Independent District School Board Rojelio Aleman said.

Abbott did address that concern during his speech.

"I have authorized more funding in public schools than any governor in the history of this state," Abbott said. "I know that change sometimes frightens some people, but I also know that if you understand the real facts, there's no reason to be concerned. What we're going to pass this session is going to make sure all public schools will be fully funded for every student."

People against the proposal have said they don't believe Abbott.

"If we were fully funded, like Governor Abbott is saying, then why do our school boards not have enough money to give teacher raises and to fix facilities. If that were true, then we wouldn't be having that issue." Tanguma said.

The State Senate passed Senate Bill 8 last week. The bill now heads to the State House for debate.

