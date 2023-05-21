Abbott requesting disaster declaration from small business administration

In an effort to provide more financial assistance to residents from last month’s storms in Hidalgo County, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through its disaster programs to those whose homes and businesses were damaged during the severe weather that impacted Hidalgo County on April 28.

Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Hidalgo County last week in response to last month’s storms.

“Damages sustained from severe weather in South Texas last month created an economic emergency in Hidalgo County and surrounding counties," Abbott stated in a Friday news release. "The state of Texas is working diligently to ensure impacted communities have the resources and assistance they need to rebuild. With a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration, Texans affected by this storm will have access to critical loans they need to recover and move forward."

An analysis of the damage done by local, state and federal officials verified that Hidalgo County met the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance.