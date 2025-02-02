Abbott to touch on water infrastructure, border security during State of Address

The 89th State Legislature is currently underway, and Governor Greg Abbott is expected to formally issue his priorities for lawmakers over the weekend.

Governor Abbott is set to deliver his State of Address on Sunday. He is expected to lay out his plan for the current session of the Texas Legislature and other goals he hopes to achieve in the next year.

Abbott will deliver his address from an oil company in Austin instead of the Texas Capitol.

The governor is expected to address school vouchers, which he has named as one of his legislative priorities, and the border.

He will also touch on the continued investment in water infrastructure across the state.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick also announced the first round of the 40 bills that he will be prioritizing during this legislative session.

Among them, lawmakers are required to pass a bill for the state's budget next year.

A bill on religion in public schools and a parental bill of rights in public education will also play out.

The current session of the Texas Legislature began on January 14 and will run until June 2. During the 140 days, there will be a laundry list of bills that lawmakers in Austin will have to vote on. This could have major effects on South Texas.

"The water that they invest in, water, affects us all. You know, we are so fortunate we can turn on the tap and always have water," University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley Senior Vice President for Government and Communication Veronica Gonzales said. "Border security, those of us who live on the border, that's something that when we hear on the news that we pay attention to more than other parts of the country."

Any bill could pass as soon as next week if Governor Abbott declares it to be an emergency item.

Emergency items are the only bills that can be passed within the first 60 days of the Legislative Session.

The governor can also call for special sessions to address emergency matters. Hearings are held and testimony is given; they can last up to 30 days.

The Texas State Senate is expected to pick back up on Monday at 10 a.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.