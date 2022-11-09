Abbott urges landowners affected by border crisis to submit damage survey

Gov. Greg Abbott is urging Texas land owners who have been affected by the "influx of unlawful immigration" to complete a state's Self Reporting Damage Survey, according to a Thursday news release.

“I strongly encourage Texas landowners along the border to report any personal property damages they incur due to unlawful immigration," Abbott said in a news release. "By completing the Self Reporting Damage Survey, our state will be equipped with the necessary data to continue addressing the ongoing crisis at our southern border and provide the support our land owners and communities need to stay safe and secure.”

The survey is available in English and Spanish, and can be accessed by visiting https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.