Abducted One-Year-Old Girl Returns to US
BROWNSVILLE – The 1-year-old girl police say was abducted by her mother is now back in the U.S.
An alert was issued by the Regional Alert System for the baby last week.
Police said the girl was taken by her mother, Francia Villegas-Amaro.
According to authorities, Amaro removed a court-ordered ankle monitor before leaving with the girl. They were last seen walking towards the Gateway International Bridge.
Investigators told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the mother did not have custody of her daughter. She was removed by Child Protective Service due to a previous arrest.
Detective J.J. Trevino with the Brownsville Police Department told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the child's grandmother picked up the girl in Matamoros over the weekend.
The mother is still believed to be in Mexico. A warrant for her arrest remains active.
Trevino said the toddler is in good health.
