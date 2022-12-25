Accident Temporarily Closed Part of Westbound Expressway...

ALAMO - The westbound lanes of I-2/Expressway 83 in Alamo are back open. An accident involving an 18-wheeler caused the closure of the westbound lanes near Cesar Chavez Road.

Earlier Monday morning, police were directing drivers to the frontage road after some metal pipes fell off the flatbed of the 18-wheeler.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not known if the driver of the truck was cited.