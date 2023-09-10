x

Actívate: Propietario de Ironshield Crossfit comparte los beneficios de tener una vida activa

Related Story

En Activate, Luis Frías, propietario de Ironshield Crossfit informa sobre los beneficios que portan a la salud participar en clases de Crossfit. También comparte acerca de los diferentes paquetes y clases que ofrecen en Ironshield.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
Actívate: Propietario de Ironshield Crossfit comparte los...
Actívate: Propietario de Ironshield Crossfit comparte los beneficios de tener una vida activa
En Activate, Luis Frías, propietario de Ironshield Crossfit informa sobre los beneficios que portan a la salud participar en clases... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 08 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Friday, September 08, 2023 10:04:00 AM CDT September 08, 2023
Radar
7 Days