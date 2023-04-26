Actívate: Society Studio brinda una variedad de actividades para mantener su físico
En Activate, Nicolás Quintero visita Society Studio y participa en la variedad de actividades que ofrece el local explorando los beneficios de cada actividad para mantener su físico.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
