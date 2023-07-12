x

Adaptan celebración de fiestas de Palmas.

Aún con la pandemia regresa la fiesta de Palmas en McAllen,  pero de una manera muy distinta.

Las autoridades locales y los promotores se han asegurado que no haya un alto riesgo de contagios del coronavirus.

