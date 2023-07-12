Adaptan celebración de fiestas de Palmas.
Related Story
Aún con la pandemia regresa la fiesta de Palmas en McAllen, pero de una manera muy distinta.
Las autoridades locales y los promotores se han asegurado que no haya un alto riesgo de contagios del coronavirus.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
News
Aún con la pandemia regresa la fiesta de Palmas en McAllen, pero de una manera muy distinta. Las autoridades... More >>
News Video
-
South Texas International Airport in Edinburg receiving over $11 million in airport...
-
Speed radars installed in Brownsville following surge in traffic
-
65-year-old suspect in custody in connection with robbery of Rio Hondo church
-
Consumer Reports: How to choose a prenatal vitamin
-
U.S. 83 relief route construction nearing completion
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships