Advocacy groups express concerns over Abbott's plan to secure border
Gov. Greg Abbott's recently announced plans to arrest all migrants illegally crossing the border using local law enforcement have faced resistance from local advocacy groups.
On Tuesday, a crowd of community members and advocates filled the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court, urging Judge Richard Cortez to resist Abbott's efforts.
Members of La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) say they're afraid the governor's actions will lead to more family separation.
