AEP Texas crews on standby in the Valley for upcoming cold front
AEP Texas crews are on standby and prepping their equipment for the incoming cold front.
“We are ready to restore power as quickly as possible if power outages do occur,” AEP Texas spokesperson Cleiri Quezada said. “So any tools they may need, making sure their units are fueled up in case they need to be out throughout the night or the day restoring power.”
AEP Texas said it's also important to have flashlights, extra batteries and portable chargers if the power goes out.
