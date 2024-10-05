AEP Texas se prepara por alerta de tormenta tropical
AEP Texas continúa preparándose para el clima severo a medida que la tormenta tropical Francine avanza por el golfo de México.
Cabe recordar que la costa media del golfo de Texas permanece en alerta de tormenta tropical.
El equipo de AEP dice, estar monitoreando de cerca la trayectoria de la tormenta y está totalmente preparado para responder a cualquier corte potencial causado por el mal tiempo.
Se informa también que todas las cuadrillas permanecerán en el área de Corpus Christi hasta el miércoles.
Y están recomendando a los clientes que reúnan un kit de emergencia para apagones que incluya: Linternas y baterías, radios de pilas, alimentos no perecederos, tales como alimentos enlatados y agua potable.
