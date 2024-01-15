AEP Texas workers monitoring cold front

Crews with AEP Texas are monitoring their power reserves ahead of next week’s cold front, according to a company spokesman.

AEP Texas Corporate Communications Manager Larry Jones said all crews will be on standby.

Jones said the weather might be unpredictable, and put those who rely on life-saving medical equipment at risk.

“If you're on life support equipment, you need to be getting a backup plan together,” Jones said. “While we will do everything possible to restore power in the case of outages that might occur, there's no guarantee that that might not take several hours — or longer — depending on the nature of the outage."

Experts say if you own a generator, make sure it's working properly — and never bring it inside, as it could produce deadly carbon monoxide.

AEP Texas will be monitoring the winter weather as it develops over the weekend, and provide updates on their app and social media sites.

Watch the video above for the full story.