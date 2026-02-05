Affordable housing for low-income families in the works in La Villa

Affordable housing is a concern everywhere, but Channel 5 News learned on Monday about a new project aimed at helping families in La Villa.

"The whole intent is for low-income families to be able to afford a nice, decent home for their families," La Villa City Administrator Antonio Barco said.

There are 12 acres of land near FM 491 and East Mile 17 that don't look like much, but for Proyector Azteca, the empty field represents opportunity for families.

"You have something that is yours that you can pass on to future generations," Proyector Azteca Executive Director Oliver De La Garza said.

Proyecto Azteca is a non-profit organization that helps low-income families repair or build their own affordable homes in Hidalgo County.

"Our strategy has always been to work with families that own land. The problem is there are less and less people that own land now," De La Garza said.

That's where the city of La Villa steps in.

"We have been planning and working to develop these 12 and a half acres," Barco said.

Officials said the goal is to build 40 to 50 homes.

Barco says leaders are still finalizing the details but plan to either donate the land to future homeowners or sell it to them at a low cost.

Before homes are constructed, the city first needs to build.

"Infrastructure, which includes lighting, water, sewer, and everything else we would like to see out here, is [going to cost] probably $1.5 million," Barco said.

Proyecto Azteca is applying for grant funding to help cover that cost.

"If not, the city will commit to providing the means to complete it," Barco said.

Barco says last month the city hired an engineer to start working on a construction plan. Once that plan is finished and funding is secured, work can begin.

City leaders estimate the land could be ready for home construction in about nine months.

