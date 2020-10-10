x

After being closed for eight months, Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen Saturday

Related Story

The Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen on Saturday — eight months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the market to shut down.

The farmer's market will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday at Linear Park in Brownsville.

"Everybody's kind of eager to get back at it and just have that good ambiance, that good energy," said David Vasquez, a farmer's market vendor.

Vendors and shoppers will be required to wear face masks.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
After being closed for eight months, Brownsville...
After being closed for eight months, Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen Saturday
The Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen on Saturday — eight months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the market to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 9:03:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020
Radar
7 Days