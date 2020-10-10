After being closed for eight months, Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen Saturday
The Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen on Saturday — eight months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the market to shut down.
The farmer's market will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday at Linear Park in Brownsville.
"Everybody's kind of eager to get back at it and just have that good ambiance, that good energy," said David Vasquez, a farmer's market vendor.
Vendors and shoppers will be required to wear face masks.
