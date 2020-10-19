After being shut down for months, Cameron County bars reopen
Related Story
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. allowed bars to reopen at noon Friday.
Bars are limited to 50% capacity and must close by 11 p.m. Customers must wear masks unless they're eating or drinking.
"We're going to give this a chance," Treviño said. "We're going to give them an opportunity."
Gov. Greg Abbott shut down all bars in Texas during June, concerned about a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
Abbott recently allowed county judges to decide whether or not bars in their jurisdictions could reopen.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. allowed bars to reopen at noon Friday. Bars are limited to 50% capacity... More >>
News Video
-
Mother seeks answers after her son dies at Willacy County State Jail
-
Study: COVID-19 precautions keep child care centers safe for kids, employees
-
Bribery case against Brownsville ISD school board trustee scheduled for trial next...
-
Hidalgo County reports 3 cases of West Nile virus
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New Treatments Save Lives