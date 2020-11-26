Afternoon Weather Forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Home
News
Health experts predict Covid-19 surge after Thanksgiving holiday
South Texas Health System McAllen said they're ready for a possible COVID-19 surge but hope people do there part to avoid the spread of the virus....
For families that lost loved ones or jobs to the pandemic, Thanksgiving carries an extra weight this year
By Trinady Joslin , Aria Jones and...
SpaceX planned 9 mile launch, 'self-destruct' zone over Gulf
SpaceX came close to hitting the launch button...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
First and Goal Wednesday - 11/25 Scores and Highlights
Thursday Games District 16-5A Division I Rowe at Palmview - CANCELLED McAllen Memorial 28, Donna 14 District 16-5A Division II Mercedes...
UTRGV Women's Basketball Falls at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Snakeskin Classic VII Preview - Pioneer Diamondbacks
MISSION - The Pioneer Diamondbacks will hope to...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Salvadoreños recibirán gratis la vacuna contra el COVID-19
SAN SALVADOR (AP) - El presidente Nayib Bukele dijo el miércoles que esperan recibir más de dos millones de dosis de vacunas contra el COVID-19 en...
Investigan persecución en Harlingen
Luego de una persecución registrada este martes en...
Exlíder de autodefensas comunitarias muere de COVID
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - José Manuel Mireles,...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Afternoon Weather Forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
SpaceX planned 9 mile launch, 'self-destruct' zone over Gulf
Health experts predict Covid-19 surge after Thanksgiving holiday
Self Destruct in the Gulf a Possibility - SpaceX
McAllen Crime Stoppers hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Holiday airport travel safety tips amid pandemic
Sports Video
UTRGV vs Texas Tech Highlights
First and Goal Wednesday Highlights
Snakeskin Classic: Pioneer
Bryheem Hancock to lead UTRGV Men's Soccer
Snakeskin Classic - Sharyland