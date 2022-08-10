Texas residents are being warned to not open, respond, share or give out any personal information if they have received a text message that includes a missing package link.

Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Texans about scammers sending text messages that include false package delivery notice and a fraudulent link on Wednesday.

The text messages in question usually claim that a package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to “claim ownership” by providing their credit card and personal information, according to a news release from the Office of Texas Attorney General.

Watch the video for the full story.