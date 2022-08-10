x

AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing package" text message scam

Related Story

Texas residents are being warned to not open, respond, share or give out any personal information if they have received a text message that includes a missing package link. 

Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Texans about scammers sending text messages that include false package delivery notice and a fraudulent link on Wednesday.

The text messages in question usually claim that a package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to “claim ownership” by providing their credit card and personal information, according to a news release from the Office of Texas Attorney General. 

Watch the video for the full story.

News
AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing...
AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing package" text message scam
Texas residents are being warned to not open, respond, share or give out any personal information if they have received... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:03:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020
Radar
7 Days