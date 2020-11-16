Against all odds one valley nurse is recovering after a long battle with COVID-19
One Rio Grande Valley nurse is taking steps towards recovery after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Melanie Carmichael, an intensive care unit nurse at Harlingen Medical Center tested positive for the virus during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Rio Grande Valley.
Fighting the virus on the frontlines, she knew the risk of exposure was high.
“I knew there was always that chance — you know working in that environment, but you know you can get it anywhere,” Carmichael said.
After two and a half months on life support, Carmichael is working towards complete recovery.
