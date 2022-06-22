Agencies on the Look Out for Citrus Greening in Neighborhood

WESLACO – State and local agencies spent Tuesday inspecting citrus trees for greening.

Citrus greening is a disease which can be devastating to an orchard.

According to the Texas Department of Agriculture; Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo County were issued quarantine zones for the disease back in 2014.

Once a tree is infected, there is no cure. There are ways to help prolong a tree's life.

"It's still an issue, today we did find a few Asian citrus psyllid which are one of the main components of the citrus greening disease in this resident's trees," said Lorenzo Garza the Texas Citrus Pest and Disease Management Corporation resident outreach specialist.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS joined Garza as he kept his eyes out for the notorious citrus disease known as citrus greening.

"We come out to residents homes we inspect their tree we inspect them for signs and symptoms for citrus greening disease we advise them and inform them of what's going on in the area," said Garza.

One of the trees Garza showed us Tuesday, showed signs of having greening.

Those who take care of it said they've been noticing issues with it.

"We had all these grapefruit on the ground all chewed up," said McAllen resident, Marcy Adamson.

When looking for greening, Garza said there are a few things to look out for, "Blotchy spotting on the leaves, look for quirky veins, we look for the Asian citrus psyllid, we look for nimphs."

If your citrus tree does have greening, there isn't much you can do.

"We encourage them to pesticide their tree, it pro longs the life just a little bit of the tree it's self but there is no cure for citrus greening disease so eventually it will die out," said Garza.

Garza added they also offer to remove the infected tree if the owners choose to do so.

Adamson tells us she wants to keep her tree alive as long as possible.

If anyone is concerned for their tree may have greening, they are urged to call 956-580-1917 or visit online at www.citrusalert.com.