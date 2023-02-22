Agencies Recommend Taking Preventive Measures with Firework

EDINBURG – Several Rio Grande Valley agencies are advising people to be cautious during this weekend’s yearly celebrations.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal investigator John Franz said fires are always a year-long worry. However, he said New Year’s Eve adds trouble to their department every year.

“Statistically speaking, in New Year’s Eve thousands of people across the country are going to be going to the emergency room with firework-related injuries. About half of those are caused by sparklers,” he said.

Franz said all fireworks burn at high temperatures which can lead to injuries and structure fires.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider said this weekend might also mean more work for his department. He advises people to take precautions in any location when using fireworks.

“Any time that there’s high grass, it’s dry. The humidity is low; it’s a mixture for a potential disaster. So, we encourage everybody to be extremely safe and keep it away from the high grass,” Snider said.

Franz said people should also be aware of those fireworks that don’t burn.

“If people have any fireworks that are duds, we ask that they not approach them right away. Give them about 30 minutes and it they don’t go off, soak them with water. Don’t try and reignite them,” he advised.

Hidalgo County Cowboy Teo Martinez also recommended people to bring their pets inside. He said livestock should be secured and safely tied up so they don’t break loose.

He added all animals should be far away from where the fireworks are being lit up.

Franz advises people to contact their local jurisdiction to see what fireworks shows are taking place. He said it’s another option to enjoy a light show where professionals will be handling the explosives.