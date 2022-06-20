x

Agency to Assist Low-Income Families Affected by Floods in Mercedes

MERCEDES – Help for disaster victims in Mercedes is scheduled to arrive next week.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will be helping 60 low-income families a day.

If you’re in need of assistance you can visit the American Legion Post 172 at 321 South Ohio Avenue on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

