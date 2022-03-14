Agents Find 19 People hidden in Tractor Trailer
FALFURRIAS – Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint found 19 people in the country illegally in a tractor-trailer.
Agents said early Friday morning a semi driven by a U.S. citizen pulled into an inspection lane.
During a search, agents found 19 people hidden within the cargo.
Agents said the temperature inside the trailer recorded at 46.7 degrees.
The driver was arrested.
The people were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
