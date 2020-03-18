Agreement Reached to Improve Disabled Voter Access
MCALLEN – Hidalgo County and the U.S. Justice Department reached an agreement on polling places for voters with disabilities.
The county agreed to use an evaluation form for each prospective polling place based on American with Disabilities Act standards.
They will also relocate inaccessible polling places or use temporary measures like ramps, signs and traffic cones.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the agreement will improve physical accessibility at the county’s polling places.
