Agua SUD boil water notice lifted
A boil water notice for customers with the Agua Special Utility District that was issued last month was lifted, the company announced on Friday.
The boil water notice was issued to customers in the Peñitas area on June 26 due to low water pressure in the system.
Despite the lifting of the notice, all Agua SUD customers remain under a stage three drought contingency plan, the company announced.
