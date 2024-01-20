Aircraft operated by ICE forced to make emergency landing in Harlingen

An airplane operated by ICE made an emergency landing Wednesday at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

Harlingen fire officials received a call at around 5:25 a.m. that an aircraft was experiencing engine trouble. The plane managed to land safely on the airport runway and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with the airport confirmed the airplane was being used by ICE to transport migrants and was heading to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Residents living in the Marchita Avenue neighborhood four miles away from the airport said they woke up to the house shaking from the plane landing nearby.

The plane was on the air for 20 minutes.

Watch the video above for the full story.