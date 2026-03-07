Alamo adding free Wi-Fi at city park

Alamo city officials are adding free public Wi-Fi at Alaniz-Villagomez Park.

People will be able to access the internet throughout the entire park 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service is expected to be available starting next Friday. City leaders say the upgrade will help more people stay connected.

"We wanted to make sure that every park that we are doing is new, any new development in the city, we add that component," Alamo Mayor Garza said. "The Wi-Fi is extremely important."

The city hopes to add free Wi-Fi at other parks in the future.