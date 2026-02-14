Alamo announces plans for $12 million public safety building
A four-acre property on Tower Road next to the post office in Alamo will soon be home to the city’s new public safety building.
Alamo city leaders announced plans to build a $12 million building that will house their police station and municipal court.
A majority of the funding is through bonds that city leaders said they hope are paid back in 10 years.
Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said the building will be a one-stop shop for residents.
“They are going to be able to come in to make their payments, visit with the judge or with the police department,” Garza said. “We want to make sure we modernize our city, that we give all the resources that are needed in our community and this is a perfect example."
The city is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, to select a contractor.
A groundbreaking is expected to be held in two weeks, and construction will take about a year.
