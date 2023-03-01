Alamo family hoping to rebuild after fire destroys their home
A family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a fire that destroyed their home last week.
The family is already taking action to rebuild.
Hidalgo County officials offered the eight-member family housing at a hotel through Wednesday, March 23.
The neighbor offered to give water and pass some extension cords so we can get some light for right now,” Miriam Aguirre said.
The family is preparing to possibly live in their vehicles until they can find shelter.
Those hoping to help the family with donations can call Josue Hernandez at 956-533-8198.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
