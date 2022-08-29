Alamo family's home destroyed by fire

An Alamo family is left without a home after a fire destroyed nearly everything they had.

Three people made it out of the fire safely, but now they’re picking up the pieces.

Maria Isabel Rodriguez, a cancer survivor who was in remission until a few months ago, is now dealing with the reality that her home is gone.

Rodriguez was asleep when her husband woke her up in a panic around 4 a.m. Tuesday. She says the fire started in the back restroom before making its way inside the home.

The couple and their daughter got out safely, but they weren't able to save much.

"Sad, like I tell you, sad," Rodriguez said. "My house for a long time I have it and it went down."

For now, Rodriguez is taking it day by day.

She says she'll keep searching through the ashes, hoping to find her medication or any other pictures she can hold on to.