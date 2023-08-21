Alamo fire chief: Popping airbags may have caused fire at Alamo Recycling Center

The fire at the Alamo Recycling Center burned for hours on Friday, and it may have been caused by old airbags exploding.

The fire sent thick black smoke around Expressway 83 in Alamo, causing traffic delays.

Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras said deployed airbags can generate heat and explode if they are not deflated properly. He said that may have been what sparked the actual fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are still working on containing hotspots. Contreras said there is still fire under piles of metal at the recycling center.

Contreras says firefighters are still working to get to the origin of the fire, but it has been ruled as accidental.

An unknown company brought the airbags to the center to be recycled without properly deflating them, according to Contreras.

Officials are investigating what company it was, and it is not confirmed if they will face any fines or if there will be any charges.

Contreras said they will possibly be shutting down the Frontage Road and Val Verde exit going eastbound on Monday to allow shuttles with tankers with water to access the recycling center.

Contreras said the shutdown could last at least from two to six hours.

Officials waited for the airbags to stop popping Friday as it is causing metal and piping to shoot into the air, which is why it took so long to contain the fire, according to Contreras.

The fire has since been contained. No injuries have been reported.

A fire watch has now been put into effect by the Alamo Fire Department. It will remain in effect until Monday, August 21.