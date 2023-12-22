Alamo Fire Department gains new fire truck
The city of Alamo added a new fire truck to their fleet.
A Thursday ceremony was held to commemorate the new vehicle, which is equipped to hold more than 700 gallons of water.
It's the third engine at Alamo Fire Station No. 2.
The Alamo Fire Department had over 12 hundred calls for service this year, with response times in city limits ranging from three to four minutes.
Alamo will get a second new truck next year.
Both trucks cost a combined $1.7 million, city officials said.
