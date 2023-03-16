Alamo Lions Club set to hold remembrance ceremony for 1940 train crash
Tuesday marks the 83rd anniversary of the 1940 Alamo train crash that killed 34 farmworkers died.
A historical marker is now at the crash site, located at the intersection of Business 83 and Tower Road in Alamo.
More than 40 farmworkers were inside a truck when it was hit by the train. The victims ranged in age from 10 and 48 years old.
The Alamo Lions Club will host its annual remembrance ceremony in honor of those who died. The ceremony will take place in the Landmark Food Truck Park on north Tower Road at 7 p.m.
