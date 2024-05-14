x

Alamo Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

ALAMO – An Alamo man accused of a fatal hit-and-run is charged with murder and an accident involving death.

Johnny Lopez Hernandez was arraigned on Friday.

Lopez allegedly hit and killed 53-year-old Marcelino Tijerina with his car in April of this year.

San Juan police investigators said witnesses told them Hernandez was arguing with Tijerina before he struck him with his car and then fled the scene.

It happened on the 1400 block of Lila Street.

