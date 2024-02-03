Alamo Police Looking for Man Who Allegedly Held Woman Against Her Will

ALAMO - Alamo police are searching for a man who allegedly held a woman against her will.

Daniel Resendez is wanted in connection with the incident.

Police found the woman in distress Monday.

She told them she was in the country illegally and that Resendez held her against her will and forced her to sell drugs.

The woman also claims she was sexually assaulted before she escaped.

If anyone has any information, call Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-702-8477.