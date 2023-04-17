Alamo police searching for missing teen
The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old teen who was last seen over a month ago.
Wayne Diesel Sojack was last seen on March 7 at South Padre Island, according to Alamo police.
He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a height of 5’8.
Those with any information on his location are urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.
