Alamo police searching for missing teen

The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old teen who was last seen over a month ago.

Wayne Diesel Sojack was last seen on March 7 at South Padre Island, according to Alamo police.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a height of 5’8.

Those with any information on his location are urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.