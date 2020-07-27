Alamo-San Juan Boys and Girls Club Currently Closed

UPDATE (5/22): The Alamo-San Juan Boys and Girls club is currently closed.

The club’s chief volunteer officer and chairman of the board, George Arcaute, said the club was unable to find a new insurance provider so they have been forced to suspend operations for 10 days.

During that suspension, the club can continue looking for a new insurance company.

If the 10 days come and go without the club finding a new provider, the club will be forced to permanently close their doors.

-------

ALAMO-SAN JUAN – A popular option for children to spend their time during the summer months in Hidalgo County may be closing their doors next week.

The local Boys and Girls Club of Alamo-San Juan said they may be forced to close their doors just before their summer program begins.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to George Arcaute, chief volunteer officer and chairman of the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Alamo-San Juan.

He said the club has been experiencing some financial issues over the past few years. However, he explained the major issue that may lead to the club’s closing is insurance.

The club is having trouble getting insurance quotes because of the small number of members in the club.

The club has until Monday to find a new insurance provider. If they fail to find a new insurance provider they will be forced to suspend operations for 10 days.

If the club can’t find a new provider by the end of that 10-day suspension they will be forced to permanently close their doors.

We spoke to Sergio Rodriguez who’s been coming to the Boys and Girls Club of Alamo-San Juan since he was 6 years old.

“For kids if they wouldn’t be doing this they would probably, I guess be in the streets. Like as I said, I would come here, and this would keep me out of trouble because I would be busy with something instead of doing something that I wasn’t supposed to be doing,” he said.

He said he and his brother are both currently students at UTRGV. They still come back to volunteer their time at the club because they believe it helped shape them into who they are today.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will continue to report the latest.