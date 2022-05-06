Alan Gonzalez Wins Silver Medal

SAN ANTONIO - Sharyland's Alan Gonzalez capped off his incredible run to the state tournament just short of gold on Wednesday as he fell in the 5A Boys Singles Final to Fort Bend Kempner's Noey Do 6-2,6-4. Gonzalez took home the 5A silver medal as the state runner up after advancing to the finals with straight set wins in the quarter finals and semifinals.

McAllen Memorial's Agustin Salazar, who Gonzalez defeated in the regional final, fell to the eventual state champion Do in the tournament semifinals.