x

Alcalde de McAllen informa acerca de los proyectos municipales

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Related Story

Javier Villalobos, alcalde de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los recientes proyectos en favor de la comunidad y de la próxima gestión municipal durante su mandato.

Número de contacto: (956) 681-3111

Para conocer acerca de los proyectos en la ciudad, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
Alcalde de McAllen informa acerca de los...
Alcalde de McAllen informa acerca de los proyectos municipales
Javier Villalobos, alcalde de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los recientes proyectos en favor de la comunidad... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 Thursday, October 03, 2024 12:55:00 PM CDT October 03, 2024
Radar
7 Days