Alcalde de McAllen informa acerca de los proyectos municipales
Related Story
Javier Villalobos, alcalde de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los recientes proyectos en favor de la comunidad y de la próxima gestión municipal durante su mandato.
Número de contacto: (956) 681-3111
Para conocer acerca de los proyectos en la ciudad, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
Javier Villalobos, alcalde de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los recientes proyectos en favor de la comunidad... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
-
Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper
-
Hidalgo County Elections Office explain different ways to register to vote
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School