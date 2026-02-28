Alton amnesty program hopes to clear nearly 3,000 outstanding warrants
Related Story
Alton is giving people with outstanding warrants for minor crimes a chance to clear them and pay less.
The city said nearly 3,000 warrants totaling nearly $1 million in fines remain unresolved. During the amnesty program, people will need to make a one-time payment for all their fines and some fees may be waived.
"You come and pay the citation where you have that warrant, that would be taken care of as long as you pay the full amount of that citation," Alton Deputy City Manager Baudelia Rojas said. "The failure to appear may be waived as well, so instead of paying $500 you'll pay maybe $200."
The money collected will support court needs like equipment and technology. More than 150 people cleared their warrants and avoided arrest last year.
The amnesty program runs from Monday, March 1, 2026, through Friday, May 29, 2026.
News
News Video
-
Work underway to expand canal near La Villa to prevent future flooding
-
Thousands heading to Brownsville for Charro Days festivities
-
Henry Cuellar faces two challengers in March primary for congressional District 28
-
Downtown McAllen business owners react to rezoning
-
Cameron County completes mailing of new voter registration certificates
Sports Video
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights
-
UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime
-
D'Aundre "Cardiac" Canada helps lead late comeback as McAllen High advances to...
-
Brownsville Jubilee defeats Wharton in 50-49 area round nailbiter
-
Tristen Newton's 34-point night leads Vipers to bounce back win