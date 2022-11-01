Alton fire under investigation, no injuries reported
Related Story
The Alton Fire Department is investigating a two-home fire in a rural area of Hidalgo County.
Alton firefighters responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Only part of the second home was saved.
Neither family suffered injuries and their pets were rescued.
News
The Alton Fire Department is investigating a two-home fire in a rural area of Hidalgo County. Alton firefighters responded... More >>
News Video
-
New program to teach signs of human smuggling in Valley schools
-
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction project
-
Starr County Sheriff Investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated,...
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge,...
-
Edinburg football legend dies at 83, fellow coaches talk about his legacy