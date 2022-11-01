x

Alton fire under investigation, no injuries reported

Related Story

The Alton Fire Department is investigating a two-home fire in a rural area of Hidalgo County.

Alton firefighters responded to the scene Saturday morning.

Only part of the second home was saved.

Neither family suffered injuries and their pets were rescued. 

News
Alton fire under investigation, no injuries reported
Alton fire under investigation, no injuries reported
The Alton Fire Department is investigating a two-home fire in a rural area of Hidalgo County. Alton firefighters responded... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 30 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Sunday, October 30, 2022 12:52:00 PM CDT October 30, 2022
Radar
7 Days