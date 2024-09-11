Alton home heavily damaged from morning fire

A home in Alton was heavily damaged from a fire that occurred on Saturday.

Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez said the house fire started at 7:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of East Kennedy Street. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The Mission Fire Department assisted in battling the fire.

Ramirez said the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.