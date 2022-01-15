Alton PD unveils new restraining tool

The Alton Police Department has a new restraint tool to use.

The BoloWrap is a handheld device that launches a nearly eight-foot-long Kevlar rope that wraps itself around a subject like a lasso, acting as a restraint without inflicting any sort of pain on the subject.

The devices were purchased through a grant of just over $18,000.

"The next process is for us to train our officers and as soon as they're trained we'll get them on the road and they'll be equipped with this device,” Alton Police Department Lt. Michael Martinez said.

All Alton patrol officers and school resource officers will be equipped with one.

