Alton Police Department expanding medical alert decal program
The Alton Police Department is expanding its medical alert decal program.
In 2025, the department handed out more than 260 decals to those with autism, are hard of hearing or have other special needs.
The department now has a supply of over 500 decals available to Alton residents.
Police said the decals help first responders quickly recognize when someone may need a different approach during an emergency.
Call the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700 for details on getting a decal.
