x

Alton Police Department expanding medical alert decal program

By: Melissa Brandi

Related Story

The Alton Police Department is expanding its medical alert decal program.

In 2025, the department handed out more than 260 decals to those with autism, are hard of hearing or have other special needs.

The department now has a supply of over 500 decals available to Alton residents.

Police said the decals help first responders quickly recognize when someone may need a different approach during an emergency.

Call the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700 for details on getting a decal.

News
Alton Police Department expanding medical alert decal...
Alton Police Department expanding medical alert decal program
The Alton Police Department is expanding its medical alert decal program. In 2025, the department handed out more than... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 Wednesday, January 28, 2026 3:06:00 PM CST January 28, 2026
Radar
7 Days