Alton Police Department offering free gun locks to the public

The Alton Police Department has free gun locks available to those who need them.

You don’t need to be an Alton resident to pick one up.

The department said they just want gun owners to secure their firearms so children are protected.

“This is a really big deal because it locks the gun in place... and there's no using that gun,” Alton police spokesman Sgt. Miguel Villalobos said.

Police said the locks can also safeguard against theft.