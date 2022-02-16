Alton police: Male subject displayed handgun, demanded money at drive-thru
Alton police are looking for a male subject accused of robbing a drive-thru store Monday night.
Alton police say at about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Speedy Drive-Thru located at 3205 E. Main Avenue regarding an aggravated robbery call.
Police say a male subject entered the drive-thru, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
The male subject was wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo, black shorts, block socks and white shoes.
Police believe he is five feet, eleven inches tall or shorter. He weighs about 160 pounds and has a medium build.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Alton police at 956-432-0700.
