x

Alton police warn residents of storm repair scams

Related Story

The Alton Police Department is warning residents about reported scam calls.

They say to do some research if they receive a call from someone claiming to be a contractor to help with storm damage.

As always, if you feel you've received a scam call, reach out to your local Better Business Bureau to report it.

News
Alton police warn residents of storm repair...
Alton police warn residents of storm repair scams
The Alton Police Department is warning residents about reported scam calls. They say to do some research if they... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 30 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Sunday, April 30, 2023 1:17:00 PM CDT April 30, 2023
Radar
7 Days