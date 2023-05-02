Alton police warn residents of storm repair scams
The Alton Police Department is warning residents about reported scam calls.
They say to do some research if they receive a call from someone claiming to be a contractor to help with storm damage.
As always, if you feel you've received a scam call, reach out to your local Better Business Bureau to report it.
