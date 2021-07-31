Alton residents face issues with standing water

Standing water is sitting stagnant in neighborhoods and causing issues for some Alton residents.

On Wednesday, Alton resident Alicia Garcia shared her troubles with standing water during a public meeting with the Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1.

Garcia said the standing water on her property has stuck around for 22 days and has made her backyard unusable.

With nowhere for the water to recede, the single county worker in a tanker truck that arrived at Garcia’s neighborhood Wednesday gave her a glimmer of hope.

Garcia told Channel 5 she hopes the county can assist her with a temporary home until all the water is removed, though she said she had not had any formal contact with anyone from the county.