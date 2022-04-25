x

Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills

Related Story

A robotics team in Alton is getting ready to represent the Valley on the world stage.

It can cost around $10,000 just to build the robot and register a team, but for the kids on the Rogue-Rangers Legacy, it's worth it.

For students living in smaller, economically challenged areas, this is a chance at higher education.

Unlike schools that have a similar robotics or STEM program, this program is completely run by grants and donations.

If you would like to help them, click here

News
Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills
Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills
A robotics team in Alton is getting ready to represent the Valley on the world stage. It can cost... More >>
1 week ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 8:51:00 AM CDT April 13, 2022
Radar
7 Days