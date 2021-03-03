Amid coronavirus pandemic, trash builds up on Cameron County beaches

Trash is building up on Cameron County beaches.

For the past few months, Cameron County beaches have been closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers, including Tonya Tallard of Coasta Cleanups, regularly pick up plastic and other trash that washes ashore. With the beaches closed, they aren't able to pick up trash.

"The ocean trash just is going to continue to wash up and if it just gets left there, then pretty soon we're going to have an island made out of plastic," Tallard said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said he's aware of the problem, but he can't treat volunteers differently than regular beachgoers.

"People that care about our beach want to go out there and clean. The problem is you have several hundred people out there," Treviño said, adding later: "I understand that maybe they will practice social distancing, but why should I separate them from a family that also wants to go out and utilize the beach. Right now is not the time to be making those plans."

County beaches will be closed until at least Sept. 9.

